BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District has announced a new meal distribution schedule that will begin next week.

The district said meals will be provided from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday starting May 4 at the following schools: Casa Loma, Eissler, Emerson, Frank West, Fremont, Garza, Harding, Horace Mann, Jefferson, Longfellow, Mt. Vernon, Nichols, Owens Primary, Pauly, Pioneer Drive, Roosevelt, Stella Hills, Voorhies, Washington, Wayside and Williams.