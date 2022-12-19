BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class Monday. The honorees include Darnell Abraham, Phillip Campas, Lisa Driskill, Harry Ervin, Gladys Turner and Joe Traynor.

According to the school district, the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be inducted during a Gala on March 3, 2023 at the Bakersfield Country Club. For information contact the school district.

Darnell Abraham

Darnell Abraham, a BCSD Alumnus who attended Thorner Elementary, moved to New York at 18 to chase his dream of becoming an actor, according to a news release from the school district.

During a casting, Abraham won the role of George Washington in Hamilton. Abraham won the Berkshire Theatre Critics Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical and was a nominee for Best Actor for the Independent Reviewers of New England.

Phillip Campas

Phillip Campas, a BCSD Alumnus who attended Noble Elementary and Washington Jr. High, was a U.S. Marine and sheriff with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to BCSD, Campas was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, a Combat Action Ribbon and numerous other awards through his time with the military.

Campas served his community for five years until he was fatally shot on July 25, 2021, according to the news release.

Lisa Driskill

Lisa Driskill is a retired BCSD employee who positively influenced students and staff with warmth and kindness, according to the release. Driskill served the BCSD community for 33 years.

Driskill spent most of her career as an executive assistant to the superintendent.

Harry “Doc” Ervin

Harry “Doc” Ervin, a former BCSD superintendent, held the district staff to high expectations under his leadership, according to BCSD.

Ervin oversaw the implementation of multiple support services which included the Service Delivery Model and the Blueprint for Academic Success.

Gladys “Elaine” Taylor

Gladys “Elaine” Taylor, a retired BCSD employee, began her career with BCSD in 1971, according to the release.

Taylor started the Thorner Performing Arts program, providing students the opportunity to excel at a variety of arts.

Abraham was one of her students, according to the release.

Joe Traynor

Joe Traynor, a longtime BCSD supporter, forever changed the Cato, Fletcher, Franklin and Chavez campuses.

The Traynor family impacted countless lives by improving the educational experiences at the school district, according to the school district.

The BCSD Hall of Fame was created in 2010 to recognize former students, according to BCSD. The main purpose of the program is to inspire BCSD students.