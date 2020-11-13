BC’s Student Information Desk now available on Fridays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College announced it is extending hours of operation for its Student Information Desk (SID) to serve students on Fridays. The change takes place Nov. 13 through Jan. 8 of next year. The Monday through Thursday hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. remain unchanged.

According to BC, the SID is a fully staffed Zoom lobby that serves as a digital “face-to-face” portal for a variety of college-wide support needs. Questions involving enrollment, academics, financial aid, changing classes, and educational plans are just a few of the regular inquiries that the SID is ready to help students navigate in an online environment.

Scheduled holiday closures for the SID include:
● November 26-27, 2020 for Thanksgiving Recess
● December 24-25, 2020 for Winter Recess
● January 1, 2021 for New Years Observation

