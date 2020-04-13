BC’s Levan Institute to offer online courses for the community

Bakersfield College’s Levan Institute will soon be offering courses for the community online.

Beginning the week of April 20, anyone can enroll in any of seven courses that will be available, including Introduction to Streaming, Tai Chi, Creative Writing and Yoga.

“With the robust selection of available courses, instructors intend to provide some levity, connection, and a focus on self-care,” said Levan Director Susan Pinza. “Now that we have been practicing social distancing for several weeks in our homes, we realize the physical isolation may prove difficult for many. These classes will allow those who need a productive distraction to learn new skills that will be beneficial long after we move beyond this crisis — all from home.”

Participants will need a device with a camera such as a cell phone, tablet or computer to access the classes. Classes will run from April 20 to May 15.

Registration is now open at bakersfieldcollege.edu/levaninstitute. Courses costs range from $25 to $45.