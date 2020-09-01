BC’s Levan Institute offering art, fitness, music, wine tasting courses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Courses in art, fitness, computers, music and even wine tasting are available at Bakersfield College’s Levan Institute for Lifelong Learning.

The courses, primarily for those 55 and over, begin this week. Those who enroll will need a smartphone or device that can operate Zoom.

“There is no better time to be a lifelong student,” said Levan Institute Director Suan Pinza. “Students will learn from the privacy and comfort of their home.”

The full list of courses and registration information is available here.