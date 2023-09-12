BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Jazz Studies program has announced details for the 7th annual Panorama Creative Music Summit set to begin Sept. 18, according to event organizers.

The Panorama Creative Music Summit is a showcase for new and original music by artists, local musicians, BC faculty, students and alumni.

According to the department, the Summit will feature a series student workshops, which will lead to a free public concert on Thursday Sept. 21.

Visiting artist Tatsuya Nakatani will direct BC students in a performance of his 16-peice Nakatani Gong Orchestra, while Prof. James Sproul will lead a student and faculty orchestra for a rare performance of composer Terry Riley’s minimalist masterpiece “In C,” according to organizers.

Nakatani is an avant-garde percussionist, composer and artist of sound. He has been actively performing since the 1990s. His distinctive music centers around his adapted bowed gong, supported by an array of drums,

cymbals, and singing bowls.

The free concert is happening Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center Bakersfield College.

For more information visit BCJazz.org.