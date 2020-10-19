BCHS resuming in-person instruction on Oct. 28

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Christian High School has announced it is resuming in-person instruction on Oct. 28.

BCHS said students will return to the campus every day. However, the school said it will continue to offer online instruction for students and parents who have concerns. BCHS said the majority of families have already expressed a desire to return to school for in-person learning.

In addition, all BCHS faculty members have communicated an eagerness to return to in-person instruction, according to the school.

BCHS said it has experienced an increase in enrollment with this year’s freshman class – the largest in the school’s history – and that overall enrollment has hit an all-time high. The school said it will be able to accommodate the growth while complying with local and state social distancing guidelines.

“The BCHS administrative team is confident that following guidelines and procedures outlined by local and state health officials will create a safe learning environment for students and teachers,” the school said in a news release.