BCHS offering accredited summer courses online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Christian High School is offering accredited summer courses online with videos, lecture instruction and discussion through Zoom.

BCHS is offering the following courses: Art 1, Pre-Algebra, Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra

2, PE, Theology, and Health. Students entering grades 7 to 12 can take those courses for “credit recovery, advancement or enrichment,” the school said in a release. Grades 9 to 12 can take ACT/SAT Prep.

Digital summer camps offered for grades 5 to 8 include Acrylic Painting, Drawing, STEM, Acting 101, Musical Theatre and Creative writing. Speech & Debate is available for grades 7 to 12.

Registration and full descriptions of summer courses and camps are available online at

bakersfieldchristian.com or by calling the BCHS office at 661-410-7000.