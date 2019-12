The BCHS football team was sent off with a rally before heading to their CIF Division 3A championship game in Rohnert Park against Rancho Cotate.

The Eagles have a chance to win their school’s first football state championship Saturday.

On Friday, former BCHS quarterback and now Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left the team a video message encouraging them and hyping them up before their game.

The game kicks off from Rancho Cotate High School at 6 p.m.