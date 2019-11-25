BCHS coach get into twitter fued with NFL player

FILE – This July 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside of the Twitter office building in San Francisco. Social media companies have vowed to tackle misinformation in politics. Social media companies have vowed to tackle misinformation in politics. But when Britain’s Conservative Party changed its press office Twitter account Tuesday, Nov. 19, to look like a fact-checking site during a televised debate, the only consequence was a promise from Twitter to take action if they did it again. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Bakersfield Christian High School may be on Thanksgiving break but the football team isn’t.

Head football coach Darren Carr is spending the break preparing his team for the Division 3 Central Section Championship against Central Valley Christian on Friday.

Carr, however, has come across a different opponent.

On Sunday Carr took to Twitter after his younger brother and Oakland Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr, lost to the New York Jets.

Daren Carr responded to Jets starting strong safety Jamal Adams posting a photo of sacking younger brother Derek during Sundays match.

Carr replying with “(Saved for later).”

(Saved for later) 😊 — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) November 25, 2019

In the exchange Carr replies with a photo of New England’s former tight end Rob Gronkowski scoring on the Jets last season.

The Jets safety did not hold back in his reply saying ” I understand you never made it to the big stage, but stop living through your brothas.”