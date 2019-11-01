BC wins court victory in 2013 football eligibility suit

A court decision which stripped Bakersfield College of several football titles has been set aside.

The appeals court decision does not restore the championships to BC, but it sends the case back to court where the Kern Community College District can fight on.

In 2013, BC coaches self-reported possible violations to the Southern California Football Association, according to court documents. The association initiated an investigation into claims college boosters gave jobs, meals and housing to some members of the 2011 and 2012 football teams. If true, those would be violations of the rules of the California Community College Athletic Association.

After the investigation, the SCFA ruled that some of the allegations were true and therefore some members of the team were ineligible.

The CCCAA revoked the playoff victories in 2011 and 2012, banned BC from the 2013 playoffs and put the team on probation until 2015.

Bakersfield College and the KCCD sued, seeking to get the sanctions overturned.

A Sacramento County Superior Court judge threw the BC suit out of court and the titles were confiscated.

But BC lawyers appealed and Thursday, six years after the sanctions were imposed, the 3rd District Court of Appeal unanimously agreed with Bakersfield College and returned the case to court.

The decision came too late Thursday for KGET to get a comment from BC or its lawyers, so it is not known if the district will pursue the suit now that the suspension period has expired.

The case is Bakersfield College, et al. v. California Community College Athletic Association, et al.