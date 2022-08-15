BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incoming Renegades will be able to gather on campus for the New Student Convocation for the first time in two years in-person.

The college announced the return to the in-person convocation on Monday and the event is to welcome incoming students to the Renegade community.

The event will provide information about college life, strategies for being successful and getting involved, according to the college.

The event includes raffles, free dinner and a family scavenger hunt, according to the college.

The college said the New Student Convocation is happening Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at BC’s Outdoor Theater.