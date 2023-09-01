BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is set to host the 2023 KCHCC energy and Ag Academy and is accepting applications through Sept. 8, the college said in a news release.

The program has a range of learning opportunities for students who are interested in the energy and agriculture fields, organizers said.

The academy sessions will include:

-Financial scholarships

-Experts in the Energy & Ag fields

-Field trips to local facilities Energy and Ag facilities

-Leadership opportunities

-Student ambassadors for KCHCC

-Volunteer opportunities in the community

-Meetings with elected officials

To apply or learn more information, students are asked to contact Stephanie Baltazar at stephanie.baltazar@Bakersfieldcollege.edu or call 661-395-4091.