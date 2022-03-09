BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will host a tennis tournament this month featuring top junior college men’s tennis teams around the state including American River, Chabot, Foothill, Glendale, Ventura and BC.

Matches will be played the weekend of March 19-20 at Bakersfield Country Club, Bakersfield Racquet Club, Seven Oaks Country Club and Stockdale Country Club, according to a BC news release.

The tournament, called the Pfister Cup Tournament, is named after Bakersfield resident Hank Pfister, who competed on the professional tour for 13 years and won two French Open doubles titles and achieved a world ranking of No. 19.

BC is partnering with Kern Community Tennis Association to stage the tournament.