BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is set to host its annual VetFest celebration in honor of veterans at the campus.

The celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Panorama Campus on Wednesday.

The event is dedicated to continuing a tradition of showing honor and gratitude to all veterans and active service members.

At the event, veterans and attendees can enjoy the new Veterans Plaza, games, food, prizes and a vendor fair.

Organizers say there are more than 110 military veterans pursuing higher education on the G.I. Bill at Bakersfield College.