BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will hold a virtual express enrollment event Wednesday.

Participants can receive help with enrolling for the fall semester and applying for financial aid, according to a college news release. Counselors and support staff will be available to assist students with placement and registering for classes.

The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Click here to learn more and sign up for a one-on-one session.