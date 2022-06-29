BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has planned four express enrollment events to help new or returning students with enrolling for the fall semester, applying for financial aid or creating an education plan.

“Students can receive the one-on-one help they need to set themselves up for success,” said Ashlea Ward, program manager for outreach and early college, in a news release. “The one-day virtual express enrollment event makes it easy for student to handle every aspect in a single day, streamlining the process for them.”

The events are scheduled noon to 5 p.m. on July 6, July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17.

Click here to learn more or sign up.