BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will hold four virtual express enrollment events over the summer to provide help with enrolling for classes and applying for financial aid.

“The One-Day Express Enrollment Event makes it easy for students to handle every aspect in a single day, streamlining the process for them,” Ashlea Ward, director of outreach, said in a news release. “We have support staff with a wide range of expertise to help new and returning students chart the course to achieve their educational goals.”

The events will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on June 28, July 12, July 26 and Aug. 9. Click here to sign up for a session.