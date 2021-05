BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Peace Initiative will hold a webinar titled “Educators for Peace” this evening.

The webinar, scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m., is free and open to the public.

“The Bakersfield College community sees an opportunity to expand the conversation around peace building to include how educators build peace both in the classroom and in our community,” said a news release.

Click here to register for the webinar.