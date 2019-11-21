BC to get new solar parking lot canopy

The blue areas in this map show the areas that will get new solar additions at Bakersfield College.

A new solar parking lot canopy is coming to Bakersfield College in the near future.

The Kern Community College District has entered into a $9.1 million, 20-year agreement with ForeFront Power to build a solar canopy in the campus’ southwest parking lot, specifically the right side of it closest to Memorial Stadium.

“The college has been looking to become more sustainable, looking at our operations in a lot of areas to see how we can be more efficient,” said Mike Giacomini, vice president of finance and administrative services. “Solar seemed like a great way for us to do that.”

Giacomini said the agreement comes during a time of transition for the college, which is dealing with several construction projects paid for with the passage of Measure J in 2016.

“With all the construction we have going on, we’re going to have a lot of buildings and we’re going to generate a lot of electricity,” he said. “This hedges our future against rate increases.”

The college already has a solar array covering its northeast parking lot. The district said in board documents that the costs of the new canopy will be offset by energy savings from BC’s existing solar and will be paid from an unrestricted fund.

Besides further increasing energy savings, the new LED-lighted canopy will provide shade and will reduce light pollution.

“I think faculty, staff and students that park in the lot are excited,” Giacominis said. “Shade in Bakersfield is always a welcome addition to any parking lot.”

In addition to the new canopy, the agreement also includes ground-mounted solar panels near the parking lot as well as a new energy storage system near the campus pool facility.

The entire project is expected to give out around 2.5 megawatts of power, according to the agreement. Bakersfield College’s existing solar array gives out around one megawatt.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2021. According to board documents, the project would save the college around $2.7 million within 20 years of use.

So far, Giacomini said Bakersfield College has been getting good feedback about the agreement from students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders.

“A lot of the feedback we’re getting is they’re excited about us being more environmentally conscious, being more sustainable,” he said.

Giacomini said there could be additional solar projects at the college in the future, but there are no immediate plans. He said the college wants to evaluate how this current agreement works out.