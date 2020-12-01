BC receives $56K grant from Bank of America to support students in Early College Public Health program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has announced it has received a $56,000 grant from Bank of America to support students in its Early College Public Health Program.

BC said the grant from Bank of America will be used to provide textbooks and materials to students in the program as well as laptops and hot spots to students who would not otherwise have access to online learning materials and resources.

“I’m so grateful that Bakersfield College was selected by Bank of America, as this program and these efforts seamlessly align with Bank of America’s focus to improve the lives of individuals and families and strengthen communities,” said President Sonya Christian.

The Early College Public Health program was recently developed in partnership with The Centric Foundation and is focused on educating high school students about health-related issues such as obesity, heart disease and heart health.

The goal of the four-year program is to lead students on a pathway toward earning an associate’s degree in public health by the time they graduate high school, according to the college.

“Bank of America invests in opportunities for career development that is not only sustainable but that also positively impacts entire communities, so this new program from Bakersfield College and Centric Health is a great demonstration of this focus, especially as demand has increased for more health care professionals during this prolonged pandemic,” said Market Manager Karen Zuber.

The Public Health Early College pathway at BC is open to students from all high schools in the Kern High School District. Students from 18 schools have signed up for the program this year, according to the college.