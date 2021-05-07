BC receives $330,000 to provide increased remote learning opportunities to rural areas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has received a grant for $334,673 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide more remote learning opportunities to rural areas.

The money will be used to provide Lost Hills and Shafter residents more distance learning and hybrid courses with health career and industrial automation courses, a news release said.

Two-way video conferencing technology will allow for courses to be streamed from existing BC locations to the planned Lost Hills and Shafter Resource Hubs, according to the release.

“This program not only demonstrates BC’s commitment to student success, but also provides students in Lost Hills, Shafter and Wasco with opportunities to receive the highest, most effect, affordable, career-focused education closer to home, which Bakersfield College is known for,” said Romeo Agbalog, president of the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees.

The board approved and accepted the grant.