BC receives $1.3M in federal funding to support teacher preparation program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield College has received $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education to support its teacher education pathway as California continues to face a teacher shortage.

The Teacher Preparation program will provide support services to 140 new eligible students every year over five years who are not already served by another program, the college said.

Bakersfield College reported last year that the number of first-time students in its Teacher Preparation pathway has increased by nearly 60 percent.

“This pathway offers our community the possibility to create and further develop local teachers, giving them the opportunity to advance in their career and serve our youth,” said Dr. Kimberly Bligh, BC’s Title V director and chair of the Education Department. “Plus, these are the individuals who understand better than anyone what it’s like to live and learn in the Central Valley.”

