BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tensions rose at the Kern Community College District board meeting as speakers discussed the charges against former Bakersfield College history teacher Matthew Garrett before the board made its decision on whether the charges warrant his firing.

Garrett is accused of violating Education Code Sections 87732 and 87735: immoral or unprofessional conduct, dishonesty, unsatisfactory performance, evident unfitness for service, persistent violation of, or refusal to obey school laws of the state and willful refusal to perform regular assignments without reasonable cause.

In the meeting Thursday, Garrett was present and was able to share his opinion on the charges against him.

“In many instances, I bit my tongue and the accusations go uncontested but sometimes I did respond back and I held firm to truth and I was always professional,” Garrett said.

Garrett is a staunch conservative and says the charges against him go against his First Amendment rights and the claims against him are false.

“Violating my First Amendment rights, whistleblower protections, tenure, the faculty contact and basic tenants of due process to expel a respected, award-winning professor will not solve anything it will make it much much worse, is this really the college you want to create?” Garrett said.

Garrett was welcomed with a lot of support with one speaker sharing that, “We don’t have to agree with one another, but we need to value everyone’s opinion, we need to value everyone’s thought.”

However, his case also was met with opposition, with another speaker sharing, “Do not get lost in the idea that this is about free speech, that is not what this is about, terminate Matt Garrett,” and another speaker sharing, “If you allow certain professors like this to remain unpunished, what message are you sending to the students?”

However, Garrett walked away with no answer as to if he will return as a professor or if the board will continue to move forward with the charges against him and fire him.