BC Peace Initiative holding Mothers for Peace webinar tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Peace Initiative is holding a Mothers for Peace webinar tomorrow.

The free webinar, will be held from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom, will include a panel of speakers discussing motherhood, their identity as a mother and their visions for a peaceful future. The webinar is free and open to the public.

Panelists include BC President Sonya Christian, Communications and Community Relations Director Norma Rojas-Mora and anti-trafficking expert Sandy Woo-Cater.

To register for the webinar, click here.