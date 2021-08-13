BC partnering with auto industry to bring new auto facility to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is partnering with the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealer Association, WSM Auctions and others on a facility to be located at the Bakersfield Auto Mall.

The college said this new facility at Pacheco Road and Corrine Street will provide much-needed space for auto technology training and will expand student access to newer vehicles for hands-on learning. It will include repair bays, a classroom, parts room, tool room and a full auction area to be operated by WSM Auctions.

The facility is tentatively scheduled to open in January, according to the college.

Automotive Instructor Andrew Haney said the partnership is the result of years’ worth of effort to better meet the needs of students.

“Through many ideas and conversations, we developed this partnership as a way for Bakersfield College students to train on the vehicles that otherwise might not be profitable due to normal technician labor costs, giving new access for the students to work on current and relevant technologies,” Haney said. “It’s a win-win for the students and the automotive industry. It unites all automotive brands, equipment and tool manufacturing companies in a new creative way never done before. We are getting outside the normal box that surrounds education in general around this industry, changing things up.”