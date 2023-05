BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Renegade Nexus Pantry on Tuesday will hand out free fruits and vegetables to students and community members.

The farmer’s market will take place on campus outside the Grace Van Dyke Library starting at 10 a.m., according to a BC release. The pantry began in 2009 to combat food insecurity among students. It expanded to offer a monthly market after collaborating with Community Action Partnership of Kern.