BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College celebrated the grand opening of its second Peace and Learning Garden Monday.

School staff says this new garden will be a series of linked spaces for contemplation, meditation, and promoting compassion and tolerance.

It’s named for Mahatma Gandhi, whose teachings revolve around themes of peace, harmony, and co-existence.

“Today is a historic moment. We are opening our second peace garden here at the Bakersfield College campus. It is dedicated to Gandhi Mohandas,” Sonya Christian, Chancellor of the Kern Community College District, said. “We have planned five peace gardens with the intention of promoting peace and conflict resolution with our students it is part of our curriculum and it is something that Bakersfield College believes in.”

Bakersfield College staff says the Gandhi Peace and Learning Garden was made possible by support from the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation.