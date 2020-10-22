BC one of 34 community colleges to receive portion of $100 million in pledged funding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has been named a recipient of funding from a program that will distribute $100 million to 34 state community colleges during the next two decades.

The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, in partnership with the Foundation for California Community Colleges, announced the money pledged through the Finish Line Scholars program will provide scholarships to students who are halfway through their education plan, according to a release.

Dr. Sonya Christian, president of BC, said in the release community colleges are the answer to California’s economic recovery, and expressed gratitude for the “substantial gift.”