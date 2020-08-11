BC offering virtual express enrollment in one-day event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College on Wednesday is offering virtual express enrollment and will have counselors and support staff available to help students with the registration process.

“Students can receive the one-to-one help they need to set themselves up for success in the fall,” said Ashlea Ward, program manager for outreach and early college. “The One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment Event makes it easy for students to handle every aspect in a single day, streamlining the process for them.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those interested in enrolling can learn more about the event and sign up for a one-on-one session here.