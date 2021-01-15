BC offering students paid positions in departments throughout the college

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering students the opportunity to work in paid positions in more than 60 different departments across the college.

The college throughout the pandemic has maintained an average of almost 250 students working remotely, according to a news release Friday. The student employment department anticipates that number rising to more than 700 students once on-campus activities resume.

Bakersfield College uses Jobspeaker to post available positions. Students are required to complete an application and post their resume for supervisors to review.

Starbucks and other local employers will also continue to provide off-campus jobs in the upcoming semester, according to the release.

The spring 2021 semester begins Jan. 16. Classes are still available and BC’s services and programs are open through the Student Information Desk.

The campus remains closed to the general public.