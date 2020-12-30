BC offering non-tuition certificates through Launch Pad program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering a number of non-tuition certificates through its Launch Pad program, including basic internet skills, customer relations and digital marketing for small business.

A $13 fee and a commitment to completing the course work is all that’s required, the college said in a release. The online courses run two to four weeks, four to five hours a day. Registration ends Feb. 1.

For assistance with registering and enrolling, visit www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/backtocollege or connect to BC’s Rural Initiatives Zoom Lobby at http://bit.ly/3oslSVa.