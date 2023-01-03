BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College on Thursday is holding virtual express enrollment for new and returning students.

The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more or sign up for the session, click here.

“Students can receive the one-on-one help they need to set themselves up for success,” Ashlea Ward, program manager for outreach and early college, said in a release. “The One-day Virtual Express Enrollment Event makes it easy for students to handle every aspect in a single day, streamlining the process for them. We have support staff with a wide range of expertise to help new and returning students chart the course to achieve their educational goals.”