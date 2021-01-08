BC offering 2-week course on mental health resilience

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering a two-week course beginning Monday on mental health resilience. The course is designed to introduce theories, strategies, and methods for participants to create, build, or maintain psychological resilience skills, according to a release.

“Throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been making a concerted effort at Bakersfield College to provide the best care and a supportive environment for our students to continue on their degree path but also provide gainful supplemental learning and enrichment opportunities for the community,” said Dean of Instruction Richard McCrow in the release. “This course is one way to compliment or kick start your self-care routine as we head into a new year.”

Existing students can login to their InsideBC account and search for the CRN under the spring 2021 course offerings. New students will need to apply first by visiting www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/apply.

Upcoming sections for the course are CRN 33862 beginning Monday, CRN 33893 beginning Jan. 19 and CRN 33900 beginning Jan. 25.