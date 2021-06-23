BC looking to accept 80 disadvantaged youth for job skills certificate program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is looking to accept 80 disadvantaged youth for a job skills certificate program that will begin in August.

Programs will be offered in Bakersfield, Delano and Wasco for certificates in child development, welding, business management, HVAC, automotive and nursing.

“We want to transform lives with this opportunity,” Stephanie Baltazar, BC’s manager of student employment, said in a release.

Last year, BC received a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to create the program, called ENCORE.

Students can apply for the program here.

