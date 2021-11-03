BC kicks continues Distinguished Speaker Series with Dr. Moogega ‘Moo’ Cooper

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College continues its free Distinguished Speaker series on Thursday with a real-life “Guardian of the Galaxy.”

Dr. Moogega Cooper will be a speaker at the college Thursday. Cooper led the famed NASA 2020 Mars mission.

Her work with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is integral to the ongoing mission to discern whether Mars could be habitable for humans and that we don’t harm what’s already there.

Dr. Cooper will present her program at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. via Zoom and the BCSGA Facebook page.

Click on a link to register for the event.