BC, Kern County Rotary Club hold webinar to promote building peace in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College and the Kern County Rotary Club are teaming up to promote peace.

They hosted a webinar on Tuesday night to talk about peacebuilding initiatives across the county. This was the third seminar in Bakersfield College’s Peace Series focusing on how individuals can join together with like-minded neighbors on projects that contribute to a peaceful community and world.

“Rotary has been a part of peace for a long time as well as it has helped millions of people throughout the world for the last 116 years,” said Michael Henstra.

BC also has a peace garden project. College officials say the gardens help to beautify the campus, plus enhance learning, provides spaces for reflection and discussion and complements the renovation work at the campus.