BC, Kern Community College District receive $2 million grant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College and the Kern Community College District have been awarded nearly $2 million to convene industry, worker organizations and community around shared interests in energy, workforce, and industry needs of Kern County and the Central Valley.

The Kern Regional Workforce Coalition aims to create a “stronger, healthier, and more economically resilient community by focusing on equity, education, industry security, and job quality,” said a news release. The Kern County College District Board of Trustees accepted the award Tuesday during its board meeting.

The grant totals $1,999,725.30.

“The project will target key local industries including energy, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics, and others with the goal of bolstering and strengthening these sectors with stable job growth, offering family sustaining wages and ample employment opportunities for skilled workers throughout the region,” the release said. “Additional focus will also be given to telework across all sectors including healthcare, government services, IT/technology, and education.”