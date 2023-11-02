BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College installed its first off-grid electric vehicle charging station.

College officials say this is the first of four charging stations to be installed on the campus, this will be known as the EVEN Renegade Hub. Since the charging station is off-grid the environmental footprint is reduced.

The initiative was funded by the Kern Council of Governments.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of this advanced renewable technology and are deeply grateful to Kern COG for their foresight and commitment to our community. The EVEN Recharge Hub and the training programs at Bakersfield College represent our dedication to building a sustainable and technologically advanced future for California,” Anthony Cordova, Dean of Instruction at Bakersfield College, said.