BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is set to reveal a new agriculture center at the Delano campus that aims to teach sustainable methods.

On Nov. 14, the Regenerative Agriculture Education Center at the Bakersfield College Delano Campus will finally be open to students. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held around 10:15 a.m., along with presentations from other sustainable venture officials, including some from the California Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The agriculture center will serve as a space for students to ask questions, learn sustainable practices and an access point for agriculture students to try new technology in farming. The center boasts a solar greenhouse, no-till farming, biochar demonstrations and smart irrigation systems.

Officials say the agriculture center plans on becoming the only community college regenerative and organic center in the state of California, once it obtains its certification. Dr. Jalisca Thomason, professor of Forestry and Natural Resources at Bakersfield College, knows the impact this will have on future generations.

“The intent of the Regenerative Agriculture Education Center at BC is to provide space for students to answer questions of sustainability in agriculture and energy generation while still allowing for hands-on student engagement and investigation,” said Thomason.