BC hosting Zoom session on how to transfer for industrial automation degree

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is hosting a Zoom session Thursday for students to learn about transferring to a bachelor’s degree in industrial automation.

“The Industrial Automation 4-year baccalaureate degree is designed to prepare students for work in technical management careers in various local industries which are vital to the regional economy,” the college said in a release. “Students who graduate from the program are prepared for careers in the design, operation, and management of industrial automation systems.”

The session will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. To register, click here.