BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is hosting its 2023 Financial Aid Fest on campus Feb. 15 to provide students with information about available aid and scholarships.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CSS lawn.

“It’s so important that students know we’re available for them to help them through their academic journey,” said Jennifer Achan, BC’s executive director of financial aid. “We know many of BC’s students qualify for financial aid, but they haven’t applied yet and we have a team of experts available to help walk Renegades through the process, complete their applications, and receive the financial support for them.”

BC’s financial aid team will also host FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) informational meetings on Fridays in February online and in-person from 8 a.m. to noon.