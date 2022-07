BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is holding four express holding four express enrollment events to help new or returning students with enrolling for the fall semester, applying for financial aid or creating an education plan.

The virtual events are intended for students to handle the process in one day starting Wednesday. The express enrollments will be held every other Wednesday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Find more information or sign up for one of the events online.