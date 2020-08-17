BC holding virtual New Student Convocation Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will be holding a virtual New Student Convocation event on Tuesday. BC hosts an open house to welcome new students every year. This year, the event will be online. Bakersfield College says that students will gain information about “navigating college life, the importance of getting involved on campus and strategies for being successful.”

The virtual New Student Convocation will be held tomorrow at 6 p.m. For more information you can call (661) 395-4355 or e-mail Bakersfield College at convocation@bakersfieldcollege.edu.

Click here to register for the event.