BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Michael Saag, a physician, researcher and dean of global health at University of Alabama-Birmingham, will participate in a virtual forum at Bakersfield College on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19.

The forum will be held at 3:30 p.m. Dr. Saag will be joined by Renegade students Ian Spark and Kassandra Sweeney, pre-med and public health majors, respectively, according to a BC release.

