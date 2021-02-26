BC holding virtual express enrollment Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is holding a virtual express enrollment event Wednesday to help new and returning students enroll in late start classes for the spring semester.

The college said counselors and support staff will be available to guide participants through enrollment during the event taking place from 4 to 8 p.m.

A full schedule of classes is being offered, and there are certificate programs available through the Back To College initiative to get skills needed to enter the workforce, as well as courses for students seeking to transfer to a four-year university.

The full selection of spring courses can be browsed here.

To register for the event, click here. The Bakersfield College campus remains closed to the general public and is only offering essential courses in-person with strict protocols and guidelines, the college said in a release.