BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews have located the body of a man who was reported missing Saturday evening in the Kern River near Miracle Hot Springs.

The sheriff's office said it received a report just before 5:30 p.m. of a man entering the river and did not come out near the Hobo Campground area. The man was described to be in his 30s, but was not wearing a life vest, was last seen at the entrance of Miracle Hot Springs.