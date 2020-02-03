BC, CSUB holding Black History Month events throughout February

Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield College are celebrating Black History Month with several events this month.

Both colleges are kicking things off today. A presentation will be held at CSUB’s Student Union Patio, 9001 Stockdale Hwy., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bakersfield College is also holding its Historically Black Colleges and Universities Transfer Caravan, which is stopping between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the college, located at 1801 Panorama Dr.

The event provides assistance to students who wish to apply to an HBCU and learn more about scholarships.

Here’s a list of other events being held throughout the month.

FEB. 6

Distinguished Speaker Series: Patrisse Khan-Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, is set to speak at Bakersfield College on Thursday. Khan-Cullors will speak about her book “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Levan Center while a 7 p.m. program will be held in the Indoor Theatre.

Gospel Fest: The annual event will take place at 6 p.m. in the Icardo Center at CSUB, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. The event will bring churches from Kern County together with music throughout the night.

FEB. 7

Unity Breakfast: The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. in the Stockdale Room on the CSUB campus. Dr. Brenda Lewis, associate superintendent of instruction for the Kern High School District, is the keynote speaker. The Unity Award will also be presented to a member of the campus community for outstanding contributions in promoting diversity and collaboration.

Black History Month Conference: BC’s “Hustle and Motivate: It’s for the Culture” conference, hosted by the college’s Umoja Club, will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center. Students in attendance will be treated to a keynote session by motivational speaker and author Terrance Minnoy. There will also be workshops as well as entertainment.

FEB. 12

Ethics in Leadership: CSUB will hold a conversation with former Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin at 6 p.m. in the Dezember Reading Room of the Walter Stiern Library.

FEB. 20

Brown Bag Discussion: Dr. Tracey Salisbury will speak at noon in the Stockdale Room of the Runner Café at CSUB.

FEB. 21

Great Black Athletes: Darius Riggins about the famous black athletes in the past and present. There will also be a couple door prizes given away. The discussion will take place in Dorothy Donahoe Hall, Room 102G.

FEB. 23

CSU Super Sunday: Nine participating churches will be assigned a speaker from the campus community, along with someone in outreach to provide information about CSUB to potential students and parents. Speakers will include President Lynnette Zelezny, Dr. Vernon Harper, Dr. Thomas Wallace and Dr. Markel Quarles. The church visits will begin at 10 a.m.

FEB. 29

The Black History Month Parade: Both BC and CSUB will be featured in the parade, which begins at 10 a.m. at 21st & V Street.