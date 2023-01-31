BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Chamber Choir is hosting a fundraising show to raise funds for a memory-of-a-lifetime trip with a series of performances to Central Europe this summer.

The fundraising event is scheduled to take place at the Bakersfield College Edward Simonsen Indoor Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday and will feature a variety of musical performances, according to organizers. Tickets for the event are $45.

The chamber singers have already raised $87,000 but they need to raise the remaining $28,000 by Feb. 10.

Chamber Choir Director Jennifer Garrett said the trip will be a life-changing experience for most of the singers.

“Some of these students have barely been out of Kern County have barely been out of California. Most have never been out of the country. This will be an experience they remember for the rest of their lives,” Garrett said.