BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Chamber singers are rehearsing for a fundraiser Saturday night to raise $28,000.

Their goal with the fundraiser is to be able to send the choir’s 45 members to Central Europe this summer for a memory-of-a-lifetime series of performances.

Helping them out at Saturday’s “Travelin’ Shoes” fundraiser at BC’s Edward Simonsen Indoor Theater will be Monty Byrom and the Byrom Brothers Band, as well as The Voice’s Season 19 runner up, Jim Ranger, along with Lydia Ranger, and Ken and Jill Burdick.

Chamber Choir Director Jennifer Garrett said the trip will be a life-changing experience for most of the singers.

“Some of these students have barely been out of Kern County, have barely been out of California. Most have never been out of the country. This will be an experience they remember for the rest of their lives.” said Jennifer.

The BC Chamber singers have already raised $87,000 and need to raise the rest by Feb. 10, so this is the last push.

Tickets to tonight’s show cost $45, and the doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.